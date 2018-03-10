Euthanasia verdict: health experts hail Supreme Court judgement, call it ‘huge relief’

The top court, in its last year’s verdict, said there was no justification to keep the enforcement of Lokpal Act suspended till the proposed amendments, including on the issue of the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, were cleared by the Parliament. (Representational Image) The top court, in its last year’s verdict, said there was no justification to keep the enforcement of Lokpal Act suspended till the proposed amendments, including on the issue of the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, were cleared by the Parliament. (Representational Image)

THE SUPREME Court judgment permitting passive euthanasia through a “living will” is a much-needed vindication of a human being’s right to end his or her life with dignity when the disease is terminal and irreversible, according to K Srinath Reddy, president of Public Health Foundation of India.

“To die as per clearly stated, prior personal choice, without being tethered to tubes and machines in a usually futile bid to slightly prolong life in a comatose state, is a right that everyone must be granted,” Reddy said, reacting to the Supreme Court ruling which recognised the right of a terminally-ill patient to make an “advance medical directive”, or “living will” refusing medical treatment.

A recent study in the ‘Lancet Commission on Global Access to Palliative Care and Pain Relief’ had said that more than 25.5 million people worldwide die every year with serious physical and psychological suffering as a result of disease, injury or illness. M R Rajagopal, chairman of Pallium India and a co-author of the study, said there are an estimated 10 million patients in India requiring palliative care every year.

“It is a huge relief to see the Supreme Court judgment that makes an advanced medical directive legally binding on the medical profession,” he told The Indian Express. “This means that now if I prepare a document expressing my wish not to be subjected to aggressive life-prolonging interventions in the face of an incurable terminal illness, I have a chance of having my final hours or days with loved ones…”

Rajagopal is director of the Trivandrum Institute of Palliative Sciences, the WHO-collaborating centre for policy and training on access to pain relief.

He said, “Till now advanced medical directives did not have legal validity in our country. With today’s ruling, it becomes valid. (But) this is only a beginning. The legality is not the only issue. The society must be willing to discuss death and prepare for it. Also, it is important to make sure that the legal procedures connected are as friendly as possible.

“I have to study the ruling in detail. But I suspect that some of the procedures built into the implementation of advanced medical directives may be too cumbersome to be understood by the people who need them.”

Vikram Patel, professor, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said Supreme Court’s observation that human beings have the right to die with dignity, and that this extended to their right to give advanced directives, or a living will, to dictate their desires on end-of-life care, is entirely in keeping with the principles of person-centred care.

“This is in contrast to care which is driven by the medical industry whose heroic interventions to extend life can cause immense suffering to the dying person while only delaying the inevitable, also emotionally and financially exhausting families. It is certainly the kind of care that I would wish for myself,” Patel told The Indian Express.

K K Aggarwal, former national president of Indian Medical Association, said: “It is a landmark ruling. Just as every person has the right to life, he/she has the right to die with dignity. In passive euthanasia, the life support system of a terminally ill patient who is in a vegetative state is withdrawn. In active euthanasia, a patient is put to death through a lethal injection. Active euthanasia has more likelihood of being misused by unscrupulous individuals to attain their ulterior motives and therefore, may not be approved.”

Ashok Bhanage, head of the neurosurgery department at Ruby Hall Clinic, applauded the judgment that has set some strict guidelines to be followed. “We get a lot of head injury cases where the patient goes into coma and leads a vegetative existence. It is not just a torture for the person but also the entire family,” he said.

Nidhi Mishra, founder of Senior Express, an initiative to promote active and productive ageing, said that while there was a right to live and die with dignity, it was important to ensure that the SC ruling does not get misused. Bhavna Kapadia, Chief Operating Officer of Dignity Foundation, too said that there was a need to be cautious as there could be hidden reasons why a person wanted to end his/her life.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App