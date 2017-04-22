EU, India vow to step up joint terror fight, boost cooperation

Sushma Swaraj welcomes Federica Mogherini as M J Akbar looks on in New Delhi on Friday. AP Photo Sushma Swaraj welcomes Federica Mogherini as M J Akbar looks on in New Delhi on Friday. AP Photo

The European Union and India on Friday resolved to step up counter-terror cooperation, besides agreeing to expand engagement in several areas such as maritime security, trade, energy and environment. EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini had separate meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj during which key issues of common interest were discussed with a focus on further ramping up overall ties.

The EU said the two sides resolved to enhance cooperation, bilaterally and multilaterally, in combating terrorism and agreed to work closely in dealing with multilateralism, climate change, sustainable development and free and fair trade.

In her meeting with Mogherini, Swaraj condemned the terror attack in Paris on Thursday and emphasised that India and the EU should strengthen their cooperation to fight terrorism in all forms and demonstrate resolve to show zero-tolerance for such acts.

She called terrorism the “gravest threat” to humanity.

Mogherini, who arrived here on a two-day visit, held delegation-level talks with Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar during which the EU side is understood to have pushed for early resumption of talks for the long-pending India-EU Broad Based Trade and Investment Agreement.

Preparations for the annual India-EU summit, scheduled to be held here later this year, were also reviewed.

In a statement, the External Affairs Ministry said both sides discussed ways to take forward talks on the trade pact.

“The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening their strategic partnership. They reviewed progress on the commitments made during the 13th India-EU Summit in Brussels in March 2016 including in the areas of counter-terrorism, migration and mobility,” the MEA said.

On its part, the EU said both sides took stock of progress made on decisions taken at last year’s EU-India summit and agreed to deepen cooperation in a broad range of areas such as security and defence, trade, investment, climate change, water, new and renewable energy, environment, space and technology.

