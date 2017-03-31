European Investment Bank chief appreciates India’s steps in climate change field

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President, European Investment Bank, Werner Hoyer at a meeting in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President, European Investment Bank, Werner Hoyer at a meeting in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI Photo)

European Investment Bank President Werner Hoyer today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and appreciated India’s strong and proactive measures in the field of climate change.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister explained India’s policies in the areas of climate change and environmental sustainability, a PMO statement said.

Hoyer appreciated India’s strong and proactive measures in the field of climate change, and expressed the Investment Bank’s continued support for India’s efforts in this direction, the statement said.

The European Investment Bank has lent over one billion Euros to India towards environmentally sustainable projects including the Lucknow Metro, the PMO said.

Modi had met a high level delegation of the European Investment Bank a year ago at the EU-India summit and promised support for establishment of the bank’s regional office in Delhi. This office was inaugurated today.

