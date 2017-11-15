Eunuch, auto driver allegedly murdered in Gujarat’s Morbi district

Police said efforts were on to identify the other person killed in the incident. (Source: Google Maps) Police said efforts were on to identify the other person killed in the incident. (Source: Google Maps)

A eunuch and another person were burnt to death after their hut was allegedly set on fire on Sanala road of Morbi town in the wee hours of Wednesday. Police said, prima facie, it was a case of murder due to a dispute over area dominance. A Division police station in Morbi said that unidentified persons set on fire a hut near Canal on Sanala Road of the town at around 2:30 am. Two persons asleep in the hut sustained serious burn injuries. One of them died on the spot while another, identified as Raginidey Shilpadey (60), was rushed to the civil hospital in Rajkot for further treatment. However, she too succumbed to her injuries late morning while undergoing treatment. Police said that Raginidey Shilpadey, a resident of Morbi, was a eunuch.

“Prima facie, this is a case of murder. The hut was set on fire and one of the victims is a eunuch. Primary investigation has revealed that the victim had a dispute going on with somebody over territory for their activities. However, investigation is still on to know the exact motive of the

murders,” deputy superintendent of police of Morbi, Banno Joshi said.

Police said efforts were on to identify the other person killed in the incident. However, police sources identified the other victim as one Bhuro,

an auto-rickshaw driver who used to ferry Raginidey Shilpadey. Joshi said an FIR has been lodged at a Division police station in this regard.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd