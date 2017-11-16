Eunuch among two burnt to death in Gujarat

According to A Division police, the incident took place around 2.30 am. “Two persons, who were asleep in the hut, sustained serious burn injuries. One of them died on the spot while another, a eunuch identified as Raginidey Shilpadey (60), was rushed to Civil Hospital in Rajkot. (Representational Image) According to A Division police, the incident took place around 2.30 am. “Two persons, who were asleep in the hut, sustained serious burn injuries. One of them died on the spot while another, a eunuch identified as Raginidey Shilpadey (60), was rushed to Civil Hospital in Rajkot. (Representational Image)

Two persons, including an elderly eunuch, were burnt to death after their hut was allegedly set on fire on Sanala Road of Morbi town in the wee hours of Wednesday. Police said prima facie it was a case of murder, a fallout of a dispute over area dominance.

According to A Division police, the incident took place around 2.30 am. “Two persons, who were asleep in the hut, sustained serious burn injuries. One of them died on the spot while another, a eunuch identified as Raginidey Shilpadey (60), was rushed to Civil Hospital in Rajkot. There she succumbed to her injuries later while undergoing treatment,” said a police officer. Police said efforts were on to identify the other person killed in the incident, however, sources identified him as an auto-rickshaw driver, Bhuro, who used to ferry Shilpadey.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) of Morbi Banno Joshi said prima facie this is a case of murder. “Primary investigation has revealed that Shilpadey had a dispute with somebody over territory dominance. However, we are yet to know the exact motive of the murders,” Joshi said, adding that an FIR was being lodged at A Division police station.

