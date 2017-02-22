EU panel to take up with India ‘denial’ of visa to member

Chairman of the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs David McAllister today said he would take up with the Indian government the issue of a member of the powerful panel not getting visa. Official sources here said visa was not denied to Amjad Bashir, who represents Britain in European Parliament, and that his application was under process.

A delegation of European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET) arrived here last night on a three-day visit and chair of the committee David McAllister said he will take up the issue with Indian leaders during his meetings.

“I will, of course, address the issue,” McAllister told journalists when asked whether the issue will be taken up with India.

Besides McAllister, the other members of the delegation which arrived here last night include Cristian Dan Preda, Zeljana Zovko, Neena Gill, Jo Leinen and Urmas Paet. A source in the EU indicated that Bashir may not have got visa on time as he did not have a diplomatic passport. It is the first visit abroad of the committee under the its new chair, McAllister, who was appointed to the post in January.

The committee’s support is required for all major international partnership and cooperation agreements signed by the EU. The delegation will meet a number of Indian leaders and discuss a varied issues relating to regional security, counterterrorism, fight against piracy, cyber-security and non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.