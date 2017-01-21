Etah mishap: State seeks EC nod to suspend three officials

Relatives of one of the children killed in the mishap on Thursday. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) Relatives of one of the children killed in the mishap on Thursday. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

A DAY after 12 school children were killed in a bus-lorry collision in UP’s Etah, the state government Friday sought Election Commission’s permission to suspend the assistant regional transport officer, assistant basic shiksha adhikari and another official of the education department on charges of dereliction of duty.

WATCH VIDEO | Over 20 Schoolchildren Dead In Bus-Truck Collision In Uttar Pradesh’s Etah District

Preliminary inquiry into the accident has found that while the school — JS Vidya Niketan — was running without any recognition from the education department for over three-and-half years, its bus was carrying more students than the permissible limit.

Etah DM has ordered a judicial probe into reasons leading to the accident. DM Shambhunath, said: “Permission has been sought from EC to initiate action against the officials concerned. All the three officials are serving on the posts for the last two years. They cannot say that they have joined office recently.”

The administration has also sought permission from the EC to provide assistance of Rs 5 lakh to families of each of the deceased.