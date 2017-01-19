Etah bus-truck collision: PM Narendra Modi expresses sorrow at loss of lives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI Photo Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed anguish at the death of over twenty schoolchildren following an early morning collision between a school bus and a truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district. The Prime Minister tweeted his remarks.

“Anguished by the tragic accident in UP’s Etah. I share the pain of the bereaved families and condole passing away of young children. I pray that those injured in the accident in Etah recover at the earliest,” Modi said.

The school, according to UP DGP Javeed Ahmad, was asked to remain shut following a dip in temperatures, but it continued to hold classes. It was not immediately known what was the cause of the accident.

