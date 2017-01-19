Etah bus-truck collision: PM Narendra Modi expresses sorrow at loss of lives

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:January 19, 2017 11:42 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed anguish at the death of over twenty schoolchildren following an early morning collision between a school bus and a truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district. The Prime Minister tweeted his remarks.
“Anguished by the tragic accident in UP’s Etah. I share the pain of the bereaved families and condole passing away of young children. I pray that those injured in the accident in Etah recover at the earliest,” Modi said.
The school, according to UP DGP Javeed Ahmad, was asked to remain shut following a dip in temperatures, but it continued to hold classes. It was not immediately known what was the cause of the accident.
