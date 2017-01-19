Etah: Bus-truck collision leaves over 20 schoolchildren dead, several injured

The mangled remains following a collision between a bus and a truck in Etah, Uttar Pradesh. ANI Photo/Twitter The mangled remains following a collision between a bus and a truck in Etah, Uttar Pradesh. ANI Photo/Twitter

At least two dozen schoolchildren have been killed and several others injured after a bus and a truck collided in Etah, Uttar Pradesh. The school was reportedly running despite orders from authorities to cancel classes for the day following a dip in temperatures. The accident took place in Aliganj.

“The school was open against the order of district admin to close schools due to cold. More than two dozen children have died. Priority is to rescue trapped children. Rescue operation is underway. Strict action will be taken against the school,” UP DGP Javeed Ahmad said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow at the loss of lives. “Anguished by tragic accident in UP’s Etah. I share the pain of the bereaved families and condole passing away of young children. I pray that those injured in the accident in Etah recover at the earliest,” Modi said.

It was not immediately known what caused the accident. More details are awaited.

