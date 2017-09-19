Estate workers want remittance of wages through post offices in Tamil Nadu

The wages of the estate workers were remitted through digital payment, she said. There are only a few ATMs in Valparai town and people in remote estate regions are facing extreme hardship to access these ATMs, BJP state general secretary Vanathi Srinivasan said. The wages of the estate workers were remitted through digital payment, she said. There are only a few ATMs in Valparai town and people in remote estate regions are facing extreme hardship to access these ATMs, BJP state general secretary Vanathi Srinivasan said.

BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit today requested the postal department to enable the remittance of estate workers’ salary through post offices since they were facing problems in accessing it through ATMs and banks. In a memorandum to the Post Master General, Western Region Tamil Nadu, Sarada Sampath, BJP state general secretary Vanathi Srinivasan said during her recent visit to the plantation town Valparai, which has a large number of tea estates, she came to know about the difficulty of workers in getting their monthly wages through bank account and ATMs.

She said there was a very good postal infrastructure in Valparai Town and in surrounding estates and requested the department to enable salary remittance through post office. The official assured her that the matter would be taken up with higher authorities. A few workers accompanied Vanathi when she went to hand over the memorandum to the official.

