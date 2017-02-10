‘Espionage ring’ in Madhya Pradesh: 11 held for running fake call centres

ATS members display an appliance used by the gang in Bhopal, Thursday. PTI photo ATS members display an appliance used by the gang in Bhopal, Thursday. PTI photo

Nearly three months after the arrest of two persons from R S Pura sector in Jammu and Kashmir on charges of spying for Pakistan, the Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad on Thursday said that 11 more suspects from Gwalior, Jabalpur and Bhopal had been taken into custody for allegedly running fake international call centres that aided hawala operations and espionage.

Satvinder Singh and Dadu were held in the second week of November when they were found taking photographs of bridges, vehicles and camps of security forces, reportedly on the instructions of Pakistan-based handlers.

Watch What Else Is making News

Madhya Pradesh ATS chief Sanjeev Shami said investigation revealed that Satvinder was receiving money from one Balram, based in the Satna town of Madhya Pradesh. Balram, Shami said, had accounts in several banks and was in constant touch with Pakistani handlers. He was earning money by operating illegal telephone exchanges that reportedly helped mask international numbers and displayed Indian phone numbers procured on the basis of forged documents, he added. Shami further said several such exchanges were busted and many SIMs seized.

“The telephone exchanges were being used to carry out hawala operations, run fraud lotteries and also to remain in touch with Pakistani handlers,’’ said Shami, refusing to share names of the remaining accused.

Apart from Balram, he said, five were held from Gwalior, three from Bhopal and two from Jabalpur. All of them have been booked for waging war against the country.

The state ATS chief claimed that some employees of telephone companies were possibly involved in the racket.

Central intelligence agencies and police from Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh helped the state ATS nab the suspects. The UP ATS had arrested 11 persons under the same charges from different parts of the state and the NCR last month.

While ATS refused to disclose identity of 10 of the nabbed suspects, the Congress claimed that Jitendra Yadav, one of the five held from Gwalior, was a BJP councillor’s relative.