Espionage racket: Delhi man among two more arrested

THE MADHYA Pradesh Anti-terrorist Squad has arrested two more persons, including one from Delhi, in connection with the espionage racket busted recently. Abdul Jabbar, who was picked from his house near Jama Masjid in Delhi late Saturday night, and Sanyog Singh, a resident of Chhatarpur town in Madhya Pradesh, were produced in a Bhopal court on Sunday and remanded in ATS custody till February 23. The ATS has arrested more than a dozen people since February 9 in connection with the case. Among those arrested is Balram Singh, the alleged kingpin who was in touch with Pakistani handlers.

Most of the accused were running illegal exchanges which routed international calls to make them appear as local numbers on the receivers’ phones in India.

The racket came to light in J&K in November with the arrest of two persons. This was followed by the arrest of 11 people from Uttar Pradesh in the last week of January.