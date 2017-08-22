Escaping from police, 2 armed men enter Dwarka society

Representational Image Representational Image

Monday afternoons generally look the same for the three guards manning the main gate at True Friends Apartments in Dwarka Sector 6 — they just have to let in a steady stream of visitors — mostly old men and children — and the society staff. This Monday, however, the guards were left baffled when two unexpected visitors, armed with semi-automatic pistols, barged in around 4.40 pm. And before the guards could react, the two men pointed their pistols at them.

The guards, who stopped giving chase to figure out how to handle the situation, were in for another dose of drama as a small party of traffic policemen ran inside the housing society within minutes. The police team had been chasing the two men from the Sector 6 red light, the guards later learnt. But by the time the three traffic policemen entered the society, the two armed men had disappeared once again.

Police said the two men, who had stolen a car from Chhawla on August 1, were spotted driving it in the afternoon — that too by the owner of the same vehicle. The owner immediately tipped off the traffic police officers, who started giving chase. Soon, the Dwarka (south) SHO and the ACP of the area reached the housing society with their teams. About 50 policemen then started combing the society in search of the two armed men.

“Thankfully when they entered, no children were playing inside the society park. The guards promptly alerted the president of the society and we eventually called police,” said the secretary of the society, who did not wish to be named. “Thereafter, one of the armed men jumped the boundary wall of the back gate of the society and fled. He left his gun behind,” said the president of the society.

Soon, the guards made an announcement regarding “an armed man who was hiding in the society” on the PA system, which is connected to speakers set up at every block. “We had installed the system for emergencies like this,” the president of the society said. Meanwhile, the other gunman, identified as Chetan Boxer, rushed into C block and knocked on the doors of at least three flats, in a bid to seek refuge. He told them that he is from a courier service . When denied entry, Boxer ran up, broke open the terrace door to gain entry and jumped to D block from there. He then hid inside a balcony of a flat in D block.

Police teams on a combing operation, however, managed to apprehend him. “The woman who stayed in the flat where he was hiding was not at home at the time of the incident,” said a resident. The two armed men, associated with the Vikas Langarpuria gang, are involved in multiple murder and robbery cases, police said.

