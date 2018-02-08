Srinagar hospital attack: Escaped militant has reached safe destination, says Hizbul Mujahideen

Naveed Jat fled during a shootout at a Srinagar hospital on Tuesday. Naveed Jat fled during a shootout at a Srinagar hospital on Tuesday.

A day after Pakistani militant Naveed Jat alias Abu Hanzulla’s escape from police custody during a shootout at Srinagar’s Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital, Hizbul Mujahideen operational commander Riyaz Naikoo released an audio message, saying Jat and the militant who “rescued” him had reached a “safe destination”.

Police said there is a strong possibility that Naveed fled towards South Kashmir. Naikoo is also based in South Kashmir.

While officials said that two militants were involved in the attack, police sources said more than two militants and their accomplices were present to facilitate the escape. Police is now trying to gather information about the facilitators, said sources.

