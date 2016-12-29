Erode: Man sentenced 10 years jail for abetting wife’s suicide

Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

A 32-year-old man on Wednesday was sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment by a Mahila court here on the charge of abetting his wife’s suicide. The District Mahila Court found Sivakumar, a resident of Panahalli in Thalawadi, guilty of driving his wife Bagya into committing suicide in October 2014 and awarded the sentence. The prosecution said Sivakumar and Bagya were married in 2014. After she became pregnant, she went to her parent’s home for delivery.

Later, Bagya came to know that Sivakumar was allegedly having an illicit relationship with another woman and confronted him. During a quarrel, Sivakumar allegedly used abusive words against her following which she was deeply upset and ended her life by hanging herself, the prosecution added. On a complaint from her father, the police registered a case and arrested Sivakumar.