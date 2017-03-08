Erode: 7327 candidates exempted from writing Tamil language paper

A total of 7327 candidates all over the state were today exempted from writing the Tamil language paper, complying with the Madras High Court order. “As per the orders of the High Court, the Tamil Nadu Education Department exempted 7,327 candidates from writing the Tamil language paper in the 10th standard examination,” Education Minister K A Sengottiyan told reporters here.

Yesterday, the Court had directed educational authorities to exempt students of linguistic minority schools from writing the Tamil Language paper, those who applied individually or through managements of schools,

The bench issued the direction on petitions by Linguistic Minority Schools Managements and individual students.

The Minister was speaking after visiting Government Girls HSS, Erode, along with District Collector Dr S Prabakar, for an inspection.

He greeted all the girl students and also other women on the occassion of World Women’s Day today.

The Minister said a total of 10,33,908 were appearing for the 10th standard examination in 3,371 centers across Tamil Nadu today.

Strict vigil was being maintained at all centres, where sufficient number of invigilators have been posted and flying squads had been formed to avert malpractices, he said.

To a question, he said government was strictly following the two language formula and three language formula and added that studying Sanskrit was the union government’s policy and not that of the state.

He also said that government would soon bring about some reforms in school education.