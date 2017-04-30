Erdogan calls for multilateral talks on Kashmir, says has talked ‘at length’ with Pakistan

The President said he hoped to boost bilateral trade and investments during his visit to India, including joint investments in third countries. (Source: REUTERS) The President said he hoped to boost bilateral trade and investments during his visit to India, including joint investments in third countries. (Source: REUTERS)

Ahead of arriving in Delhi on Sunday for a two-day visit, Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan advocated “multilateral dialogue” to settle the Jammu and Kashmir question — a stand which flies in the face of New Delhi’s position that the Kashmir dispute should be resolved bilaterally. He also said he had been discussing the issue “at length” with Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

on Monday with Prime Minister While there was no official response from the Ministry of External Affairs to his comments, made in an interview to WION TV channel, sources said that New Delhi would wait for his comments at the bilateral meetingwith Prime Minister Narendra Modi

In the interview recorded in Ankara ahead of his trip, Erdogan also repeated Turkey’s stand that he was in favour of both India and Pakistan being included in the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG). India has been arguing that it cannot be equated with Pakistan, which has a proven track record of nuclear proliferation, and Erdogan suggested New Delhi should give up this “attitude”. This issue too is likely to be discussed during his talks with Modi.

In the interview, Erdogan expressed concern at the continuing stand-off between India and Pakistan on Kashmir, and added, “We should not allow more casualties to occur, and by strengthening multilateral dialogue, we can be involved , and through multilateral dialogue, I think we have to seek out ways to settle this question once and for all, which will benefit both countries.”

The President said, “Relations between India and Pakistan, if we dig closer, dig deeper, I can confidently say that the relations between the two nations are improving on a daily basis, which makes me very happy. But this Kashmir question, this question saddens us deeply. It upsets both the countries involved. And surmounting the Kashmiri challenge will contribute tremendously to global peace. For the last seven decades, this question has not been settled. And I believe doing so will provide relief to both the countries.”

He said “peace and stability” were needed in the South Asia region. “Extending conflicts, extending questions and carrying these questions to the future will be unfair to the future generations because they will have to pay the price. And right next to the prosperity of the Kashmiri people, we need security and stability in South Asia. We want this region to be peaceful, we want to win friends wherever we go. India is our friend in the region. Pakistan is our friend in the region. And there are certain aspects which contribute tremendously to our ancient relations. In terms of faith, in India we have followers of the Muslim faith and in Pakistan there are Muslims, and this bring us even closer. We have to build bridges, strengthen dialogue between different stakeholders. We shouldn’t allow more casualties to occur. We should strengthen multilateral dialogue. We can stay involved through multilateral dialogue.”

Erdogan said Pakistan was “willing” to settle the issue. “I think we have to seek out ways to settle this question once and for all. It will provide great benefit to both the countries. My dear friend the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif, is an individual with whom I have been discussing these issues at length, and I know he is a man of good intentions. I heard him personally speak of his will to settle this question once and for all. So if we keep the dialogue channels open, we can settle this question once and for all. And all around the world there is no better option than to keep the channels of dialogue open if we want to contribute to global peace,” he said.

“If we can do this, I think we can garner very positive results. And I would like to remind you that security, stability and prosperity of the region (are) very important to us. I want this mentality to prevail among leaders.”

On the NSG, Erdogan said, “Both India and Pakistan have the right to aspire for NSG membership. I think India should not assume such an attitude. If Turkey was fair enough to support Pakistan, it was fair enough to support India. We are very objective and positive to the NSG process.”

Asked whether the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) suggestion of self-determination as a means to resolve differences over Jammu and Kashmir was valid, and whether the same should then be applied to other crises such as Tibet, Taiwan, Balochistan or even the Kurdish issue (involving Turkey), he said the OIC represents a certain population. “It (OIC) has its area of influence. It has economic and political strengths, it has a say in global matters and it can contribute to world peace. If something has been approved by all member-states, it should not be criticised or questioned. OIC members also have weight in the United Nations (UN). Turkey supports India to become a permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC).”

Erdogan accused the West of being “aggressive” towards Muslims. “The hijab is necessitated by faith i.e. Islam. The West has been aggressive towards Muslims. You can see it in the burning down of mosques, vandalising (of) the walls of a mosque with the Swastika sign, banning hijab, etc. We are not against any faith. We protect synagogues or churches from possible terror attacks, but the West needs to reciprocate. It is not doing so.”

The President said he hoped to boost bilateral trade and investments during his visit to India, including joint investments in third countries. Reducing the trade deficit with India would also be a priority for him.

“I visited India in 2008 as the Prime Minister of Turkey. Since then, India has emerged even stronger. It is respected by all. For its part, Turkey’s voice is easily heard all over the world. My visit will deepen Turkey-India relations,” he said.

The bilateral trade volume between the two countries is about $6.5 billion, but it is more in favour of India. Erdogan referred to it in the interview: “I want a win-win situation and a favourable trade balance. We opened consulates at Mumbai in 2011 and Hyderabad in 2013, so it confirms the importance Turkey attaches to India. Turkey can take greater steps to export to India. A 150-strong business delegation will accompany me to India. Maybe Turkish and Indian companies can invest in third countries.”

He warned India about the Gulenist network (which Turkey accuses of spreading terror) and said the Indian government should not take them lightly. “The Gulenists have a great network in India,” he said. “They might infiltrate the government. Please don’t take them lightly. The Indian government should take their presence in India very seriously.”

On Turkey’s membership of the European Union, the President said the bloc was “never sincere or honest” and that “Turkey is working in vain” to become its member.

Asked about the way forward in Syria, Erdogan said the US and its allies Saudi Arabia and Qatar must join forces with Russia, Iran, and Turkey to eradicate the Islamic State.

However, he added, Turkey’s primary enemy were the Gulenists. “Right now, our primary enemy is the Fethullah Terrorist Organisation or FETO. The Gulenists have to be eradicated as soon as possible. The Islamic State is a remotely located terrorist organisation. Of course, we are fighting the Islamic State but the coalition forces are not fighting the Islamic State as committedly (sic) as us.”

