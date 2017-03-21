EPIL MD, 2 executive directors arrested for alleged graft 

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

The CBI on Monday arrested the chairman-cum-managing director of public sector enterprise Engineering Projects India Limited (EPIL), its two executive directors and four others in a case of alleged bribery of Rs 10 lakh. In a late evening development, EPIL MD SPS Bakshi was arrested by CBI team along with Executive Director, Delhi Region of EPIL, Harcharan Pal and its Executive Director, Mumbai Region, Kapil Tara and four private persons.

“It is alleged that the officials demanded bribe from the private firm (builder from Raipur) for favouring the company in the award of the contract for the construction of Mega Urban Educational Complex at Pallur Hills, Kainisi in Ganjam district Odisha,” CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said in New Delhi. He said a case of criminal conspiracy and corruption has been registered against the accused.

It was further alleged that the CMD in conspiracy with others, deputed his staff to collect Rs 10 lakh as a part payment of the total agreed amount of gratification from one hawala operator based at Chandni Chowk, Delhi. “The staff was intercepted by CBI while allegedly receiving the said bribe,” Gaur said.

He said searches were conducted on Monday at eight locations in Delhi, Mumbai and Raipur.

