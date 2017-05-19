EPFO goes digital, expect quick transfer PF, pension payments

This development means that payments will be made to the beneficiaries through electronic or digital fund transfer system only “ensuring quick transfer of funds, easier tracking and reconciliation”. (File) This development means that payments will be made to the beneficiaries through electronic or digital fund transfer system only “ensuring quick transfer of funds, easier tracking and reconciliation”. (File)

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has made changes in the social security schemes of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation to allow electronic or digital fund transfer and payment of EPF benefits, pension disbursement and insurance claim.

“Such move is likely to benefit 4.5 crore EPF subscribers and around 54 lakh pensioners,” a release said.

The development means that payments will be made to the beneficiaries through electronic or digital fund transfer system only “ensuring quick transfer of funds, easier tracking and reconciliation”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now