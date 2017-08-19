EPCMA for using green fuel to minimise air pollution in Gurgaon

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

To minimise air pollution in Gurgaon, the Environmental Pollution Control and Monitoring Authority (EPCMA) is looking at making availability of electricity 24×7 to industrial units in the millennium city to reduce their dependence on diesel generators. Chairman, EPCMA, Bhure Lal said he has directed the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) to examine industrial units in the city which operate on diesel generators and to prepare a plan for use of green fuel energy. “I have directed them to prepare a plan for 24X7 electricity facility to industries in the city,” he said.

Gurgaon is one the biggest industrial hub in northern India having over 15,000 large and small scale industrial units. Besides, over 2,000 BPOs, MNCs and malls exist in the city. Since the industrial sector in Gurgaon does not get the required amount of electricity, the industries resort to using diesel generators, which significantly contribute to air pollution.

