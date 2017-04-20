Envoy cleared in Bengaluru molestation case

Representational Image Representational Image

A suspended French diplomat who was accused in 2012 by his Indian wife of sexually assaulting their three-year-old child at their home in Bengaluru was acquitted of all charges by a trial court here on Wednesday. Pascal Mazurier, now 43, former deputy head of chancery at the consulate general of France in Bengaluru, was acquitted of charges of rape by the 50th additional city civil court judge B S Rekha. ENS

