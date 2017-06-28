Environment ministry to set up databank of Acts to fight pollution

“We are making a data bank of the environment friendly acts for people, conservation of rivers, flora and fauna and even legislations that can help improve the air quality,” Vardhan said. (File Photo) “We are making a data bank of the environment friendly acts for people, conservation of rivers, flora and fauna and even legislations that can help improve the air quality,” Vardhan said. (File Photo)

The environment ministry is setting up a databank of legislations that can aid in better conservation of flora, fauna and rivers, its minister Harsh Vardhan said. He said such a databank will also help in dealing with air pollution, especially in cities like Delhi. “We are making a data bank of the environment friendly acts for people, conservation of rivers, flora and fauna and even legislations that can help improve the air quality,” Vardhan said.

The minister was speaking at the inauguration of Swasth Saarthi Abhiyan and Fuel Conservation Workshop, an initiative by Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), a PSU under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) for the drivers of autos, taxis and buses.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas was also present during the event. Apart from Harsh Vardhan, who represents Chandni Chowk constituency, BJP MPs from the national capital Manoj Sinha, Maheish Girri, Udit Raj and Meenakshi Lekhi were also present during the programme.

