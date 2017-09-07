Environment clearance for Bhendi Bazaar Redevelopment Project

The Saifee Burhani Upliftment Project (SBUP), also called the Bhendi Bazaar Redevelopment Project that has been in the news recently following the death of 33 people when one of SBUT’s buildings collapsed, received clearances from the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) last month. While the project had received environmental clearances from the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority in May 2013, the SBUT, which is implementing the redevelopment project, approached the MoEF for environmental clearances following a few changes such as the height of buildings.

The decision to recommend the project for grant of environmental clearance was taken at a meeting of the expert appraisal committee (EAC), held between August 21-24, that deliberated on a point-wise submission by the developers of the project.

The project will comprise nine clusters and the total plot area is 64,429 square meters. While a total of 5,721 flats and 1,379 shops are proposed to be built in the entire project, the maximum height of a building, up to terrace level, is 254 metres. There is parking facility envisaged for 4,085 four-wheelers, as against the requirement of 3,860, and 752 two-wheelers. The total cost of the project is Rs 3,734 crore.

“As there were minor changes proposed including the building height, we had to seek the MoEF’s approval for it and were waiting for it. The clearance was granted at a meeting in August,” said Abbas Master, CEO of SBUT. Earlier, the maximum height of a building was proposed to be 205.50 metres.

The expert panel, while granting the clearances, has asked SBUT to carry out an assessment of the cumulative impact of all activities for traffic densities and parking capabilities in a 5-km radius from the site. A detailed traffic management and a traffic decongestion plan should be drawn up and implemented, it has directed. Besides, the panel has also asked SBUT to prepare and implement an environment management plan to ensure compliance with various conditions.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App