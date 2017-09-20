Enterprise of nation-building not limited to govt, involves everyone: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind was speaking at an event in New Delhi. (Source: ANI photo) President Ram Nath Kovind was speaking at an event in New Delhi. (Source: ANI photo)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said that the enterprise of nation-building is not limited just to the government but involves everyone living in the country. “The enterprise of nation-building involves all of us. It is not limited to just government. It requires participation by private and public institutions, religious and lay people, and each of us as individuals, irrespective of what we do,” ANI quoted President Kovind as saying. Speaking at the golden jubilee function of Jesus and Mary College in New Delhi today, the President laid emphasis on education for the betterment of the society. “It is crucial to harness energy of our young people and use it to make our country a developed society. Education is fundamental to this effort.”

He further said that the educated people should work for the welfare of the less-privileged and become nation- builders. While pitching for girls’ education, he said its impact on the society is very significant. “The goal of education is not just to acquire knowledge. The truly educated are not those who collect degrees, but those who use those degrees and the underlying scholarship to become nation-builders in our society,” Kovind said, according to PTI.

Talking about the ‘dramatic changes’ caused by the fourth industrial revolution, he further said, “The nature of our economy and concept of a workplace isalso changing. The fourth industrial revolution and advances in digitisation and robotics will together make certain jobsobsolete and also create new opportunities. How our society copes up with these dramatic changes will be dependent on how our institutions of higher learning respond to it.”

