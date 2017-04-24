Ensure uninterrupted supply of liquor of all brands in Delhi: Government

In order to ensure “uninterrupted “supply to liquor outlets across the city, the Delhi excise department has directed all distributors to maintain one week’s stock of all approved brands for sale.

The department has warned of strict action against those not complying with the order.

Besides, all liquor distributors have been asked to submit information about their stock on the first working day of every week so that supply of liquor is not affected in the city.

The move comes after complaints were received that supply of some liquor brands is being affected.

“All L 1 licensees (wholesale suppliers of liquor) have been directed to maintain at least one week’s stock of all the brands approved for sale in Delhi.

“Apart from this, they have also been asked to submit weekly stock position on the first working day of every week to the Assistant Commissioner (excise),” an official said.

As per Rule 89 of the Excise Rules (2010), all distributors of liquor will be bound to maintain a stock of liquor as may be laid down from time to time by the Excise Commissioner.

The rule also stated that in case, the licensee fails to maintain the required stock, action under relevant sections of the Delhi Excise Act 2009 shall be taken against them.

