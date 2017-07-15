Ensure those ferrying animals are not attacked: Shahi Imam to Rajnath

Muslims should be completely free to practise their religious obligations. The way we respect the religious sentiments of others, we expect the same for us,” Bukhari wrote in the letter dated July 12. (PTI) Muslims should be completely free to practise their religious obligations. The way we respect the religious sentiments of others, we expect the same for us,” Bukhari wrote in the letter dated July 12. (PTI)

Syed Ahmed Bukhari, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid of Delhi, has written to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, urging him to take steps to ensure that people ferrying buffaloes and goats during Eid-ul -Adha are not attacked.

“We are not in favour of sacrificing cow. Sentiments of a particular religious community are attached with the cow. We give due respect to their religious sentiments. But, if those carrying buffaloes and goats are attacked in the name of protection of animals, then the peace of the country will get vitiated…as the sacrifice of animals on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha is a part and parcel of the Muslim faith, no hindrance should come in this way.

Muslims should be completely free to practise their religious obligations. The way we respect the religious sentiments of others, we expect the same for us,” Bukhari wrote in the letter dated July 12. Eid-ul-Adha, commonly known as Bakrid, is scheduled to be observed on September 1.

Bukhari’s letter comes in the wake of a series of attacks on Muslims by self-styled gaurakshaks. It also comes exactly a year after then BJP spokesperson, and now a minister in Uttar Pradesh government, Shrikant Sharma, kicked up a storm calling for an “eco-friendly Eid” — widely interpreted as an euphemism for an Eid without animal slaughter.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App