‘Ensure there’s uninterrupted supply of liquor in Delhi’: Delhi Excise Department

THE DELHI Excise Department has directed all liquor distributors to ensure “uninterrupted supply” to liquor outlets across the city. They have also been asked to maintain a week’s stock of all approved brands for sale.

While the department warned of strict action against those not complying with the order, officials maintained that the order comes in the wake of several complaints that the department received about some liquor brands being affected.

Prior to the Assembly elections in 2015, the AAP government had campaigned on a plank of reducing liquor consumption in Delhi. In August 2016, Yogendra Yadav, after forming the Swaraj Abhiyan, had alleged that AAP government had granted over 400 liquor licences under various categories.

“All L1 licensees (wholesale suppliers of liquor) have been directed to maintain at least one week’s stock of all brands approved for sale in Delhi,” an official said, adding that the department had also asked all liquor distributors to submit information about their stock on the first working day of every week so that supply of liquor is not affected in the city.

They have also been asked to submit weekly stock position on the first working day of the week to the Assistant Commissioner (excise), the official said.

