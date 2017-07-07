Ensure that Ansals don’t flee country: Delhi Police to court

The defence counsel said that the accused have attended court proceedings regularly and are ready to give an undertaking that they will give all details regarding their travel abroad. (Express File Photo) The defence counsel said that the accused have attended court proceedings regularly and are ready to give an undertaking that they will give all details regarding their travel abroad. (Express File Photo)

Delhi Police has raised “apprehensions” on the chances of the Ansal brothers fleeing the country in a bid to avoid trial in a case of alleged tampering of evidence in the 1997 Uphaar fire tragedy.

Submitting a plea to Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sumit Dass on Thursday, public prosecutor A T Ansari “prayed” to the court to “restrain” Ansal brothers from travelling abroad.

“Restrain the accused, Gopal Ansal and Sushil Ansal, from travelling abroad without seeking necessary permission from this court during the pendency of the present trial. Pass any such order or further order as this court may deem fit and proper in the facts and circumstances of the present trial,” stated plea.

Delhi Police’s plea came after a magazine had published a news article regarding Sushil Ansal allegedly trying to sell off his properties and transferring his money to foreign accounts.

Police, however, said that the “veracity” of the news article “cannot be ascertained”, but stated, “…But it certainly gives rise to serious apprehensions…”

The defence counsel, meanwhile, said that the accused have attended court proceedings regularly and are ready to give an undertaking that they will give all details regarding their travel abroad.

The defence counsel further pleaded before the court to dismiss the police plea, stating that it has been filed with malafide intentions without validating genuineness of the article published in the magazine.

The court has reserved its order for July 1.

