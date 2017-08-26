Ensure strict action against perpetrators: ASSOCHAM to state govts

Expressing concern over the incidents of violence that erupted in certain areas of Haryana, Punjab and border areas of Delhi on Friday, ASSOCHAM urged the state governments to take strict action against perpetrators. “Incidents of violence with people taking law in their own hands causing significant human and property loss pose grave threat not only to the goodwill and image of the state but might also impact economic activity,” said an ASSOCHAM spokesperson. “We urge the state governments to take immediate steps to restore peace and win confidence of traders and business community,” he added.

