Latest News
  • Ensure safety of people, peaceful jallikattu protesters: Madras HC to TN govt

Ensure safety of people, peaceful jallikattu protesters: Madras HC to TN govt

Justice R Mahadevan directed the state DGP to ensure safety of public and pro-jallikattu protesters conducting their stir 'peacefully'.

By: PTI | Chennai | Published:January 23, 2017 9:56 pm
Afghanistan's first female orchestra set to take Davos Kabul, Jan 18 (AFP) In the face of death threats and accusations they are dishonouring their families by daring to perform, the women of Afghanistan's first all-female orchestra are charting a new destiny for themselves through music. The group is set to be catapulted onto the world stage with a performance at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Zohra, an ensemble of 35 young musicians aged 13 to 20, some orphans or from poor families, will be performing before 3,000 CEOs and heads of state during a session on Thursday and at the closing concert on Friday. Led by Negina Khpalwak, who will be celebrating her 20th birthday on the return flight from Europe, the girls have overcome death threats and discrimination in this deeply conservative war-torn country to play together. With their hair hastily knotted, eyes focused on their instruments, the musicians performed in unison under Khpalwak's baton earlier this month at one of their last rehearsals in Kabul before the concert. "She is Afghanistan's first female conductor," Dr Ahmad Sarmast, the musicologist who founded Afghanistan's National Institute of Music (Anim) and the Zohra orchestra, said proudly of Khpalwak. Sarmast understands the risk facing women in Afghanistan who pursue music -- which was banned during the Taliban's repressive 1996-2001 rule and is still frowned upon in the tightly gender-segregated conservative society. Zohra, he says, is "very symbolic" for Afghanistan. "It's so hard for Afghan girls. Some fathers do not even let their daughters go to school, not to speak about music school," Negina said. "For them, women are to stay at home and clean up." Her parents, she said, stood against her entire family to allow her to attend music lessons. "My grandmother told my dad: 'If you let Negina leave to music school, you won't be my son anymore.'" Since then, her family has left their native Kunar province in eastern Afghanistan, and moved to Kabul. Life is hard in the capital city, jobs are scarce, but "it is better than being dead", Negina said, recalling what her uncle promised her: "Wherever I see you, I'll kill you. You are a shame for us." Negina's goal is to win a scholarship "to study outside of the country, and study, and study". Then, she says, she will return to her country and and become the conductor of the National Orchestra. Fifteen years after the end of Taliban regime, gender parity remains a distant dream in Afghanistan despite claims of progress. Madras High Court. (Source: File)

The Madras High Court Monday directed Tamil Nadu DGP to ensure safety of the public and pro-jallikattu protesters holding their stir peacefully even as the state government claimed that anti-social elements have infiltrated the students protests in the last few days. Till January 19, it was protest by students, but after that anti-social elements had infiltrated them, state Advocate General R Muthukumarasamy said, quoting intelligence reports.

He also told the court that 25 vehicles in the Ice House police station in the city vicinity were burnt and as many as 24 police personnel injured in stone pelting and hospitalised. Two sub-inspectors and four constables were severely injured, he said. The submissions were made by the AG when petitions by two of the protesters seeking a direction to the police not to harass them came up before the court.

Watch What Else Is Making News 

In his oral orders, Justice R Mahadevan directed the state DGP to ensure safety of public and pro-jallikattu protesters conducting their stir ‘peacefully’. However, he said police can take action if the protesters violated the law or in the event of any untoward incident.

The petitions came up for hearing hours after the police crackdown at Marina Beach, the epicentre of the agitation. Posing questions such as why police resorted to baton charge, the judge directed the AG to instruct the DGP to ensure safety of public and protesters.

The judge also directed senior advocate R Sankarasubbu, who appeared for the petitioners, to get instructions from the protesters as to how long they will continue their agitation in the wake of the government passing an ordinance for conduct of jallikattu.

In their petitions, G Pavendhan and Senthil Kumar sought a direction to the police not to harass the protesters. Sankarasubbu claimed that police overnight unleashed force on the protesters who were peacefully protesting since January 15 last. He alleged some of the protesters ‘collapsed’ in the baton charge and this was not an isolated incident.

“We are only students. We may have concluded (the protest) after discussing with the legal fraternity about the ordinance passed. But the government did not have patience,” he said.

Countering the charges, the AG, who traced the sequence of events leading to the promulgation of the ordinance, submitted that a number of protesting students had withdrawn their stir in view of the promulgation of the ordinance.

He also said the petitions had been filed under Section 482 of CrPC and not PILs. The government was also supporting the cause of the protesters. At 5.30 am today, police made a request to the remaining agitators to leave the place and also showed them a copy of the ordinance. However, they refused to disperse and some ‘unruly’ among them started pelting stones, the AG said.

At this, the judge asked the petitioner’s counsel how long they would continue the protest. “Who is the regulator? Get instructions, public safety is first.”

He also said the general public should be given safety. “The public safety comes first. If the protesters violate law it is for the police to take action.”

Later, the judge adjourned the matter to tomorrow. Some time later, senior counsel R Gandhi and advocate V Suresh made a mention before first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice M Sundar that the police have baton charged the protesters and the whole city was paralysed.

However, the judges said the single judge was seized of the matter. “We will see tomorrow.”

Budget 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Jan 23: Latest News