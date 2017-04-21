Ensure safety of Kashmiri students, they are equal citizens of India: Rajnath Singh to states

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday called upon all states to ensure the safety of all Kashmiris anywhere in the country, insisting that they are equal citizens of India. His appeal comes a day after six Kashmiri students studying in Mewar University, Rajasthan were injured following a scuffle with locals at a market in Chittorgarh district. “I appeal to all states, they should ensure safety of all Kashmiris anywhere in country. They are also equal citizens of India.”
Asserting that “Kashmiris are a part of our family”, Singh said all the states have been directed to take strict against those who are indulging in perpetrating any sort of violence against Kashmiri students. “Rajyon ko kaha hai ki koi bhi Kashmiri bacchon ke saath kahin badsalooqi karta hai uspe kadi karyavahi ki jaaye.”
The Kashmiri youth also contribute in the progress of India. Action should be taken by the states against those who target them.
— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 21, 2017
I have asked the HS to immediately issue an advisory to all the states to ensure the safety and security of Kashmiri students.
— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 21, 2017
Meanwhile, banners calling for boycott of Kashmiris and threatening them to leave Uttar Pradesh had emerged along the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the wake of incidents of stonepelting on security forces in Kashmir. The Uttar Pradesh Nav Nirman Sena, a little-known outfit, has asked Kashmiris to leave the state by April 30.
With inputs from agencies
- Apr 21, 2017 at 11:22 amTypical Islamist victimhood drama!! If Kashmiri Jihadis in the valley are harming our armed forces, the kashimiris residing in the other parts of India should be ready for the blowback. No point crying!!Reply
- Apr 21, 2017 at 11:16 amAttacks on Kashmiri students is taking place in BJP ruled states. Is it just for record you are sending tweets. You should have taken action against your own people by now had you been serious. Mr Home Minister you are loosing Kashmir pretty fast.Reply
- Apr 21, 2017 at 11:10 amIndian citizen is not free for all Tom duck and harry. If some people don't consider themselves as citizens of India, tell them to fu..off to stan and show then the door..please let's not plead with anti nationalsReply
- Apr 21, 2017 at 11:23 amBro when u do that do u think the issue ever get solved ? ... And do u think they wud leave on very next train to stan if u say so 😂😂 ... Majority of the Kashmiri students are reacting against the army is just because of the little knowledge they were injected in in by few separatists .. And they don't see any favorable action from government also in helping them to build a better living conditions ..Thus they believe what separatists say... Government need to do some thing with great effort for the uplift of the students and convince them that it's Indian government who are with them not separatists .Reply