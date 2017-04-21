Ensure safety of Kashmiri students, they are equal citizens of India: Rajnath Singh to states

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. Singh today said he has asked all state governments to take strict action against anyone threatening Kashmiri students. (Express Photo) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. Singh today said he has asked all state governments to take strict action against anyone threatening Kashmiri students. (Express Photo)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday called upon all states to ensure the safety of all Kashmiris anywhere in the country, insisting that they are equal citizens of India. His appeal comes a day after six Kashmiri students studying in Mewar University, Rajasthan were injured following a scuffle with locals at a market in Chittorgarh district. “I appeal to all states, they should ensure safety of all Kashmiris anywhere in country. They are also equal citizens of India.”

Asserting that “Kashmiris are a part of our family”, Singh said all the states have been directed to take strict against those who are indulging in perpetrating any sort of violence against Kashmiri students. “Rajyon ko kaha hai ki koi bhi Kashmiri bacchon ke saath kahin badsalooqi karta hai uspe kadi karyavahi ki jaaye.”

The Kashmiri youth also contribute in the progress of India. Action should be taken by the states against those who target them. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 21, 2017

I have asked the HS to immediately issue an advisory to all the states to ensure the safety and security of Kashmiri students. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 21, 2017

Meanwhile, banners calling for boycott of Kashmiris and threatening them to leave Uttar Pradesh had emerged along the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the wake of incidents of stonepelting on security forces in Kashmir. The Uttar Pradesh Nav Nirman Sena, a little-known outfit, has asked Kashmiris to leave the state by April 30.

