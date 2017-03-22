Ensure quick disposal of files, Yogi Adityanath to officials

Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath elected leader of the BJP Legislature Party in Lucknow on Saturday.PTI Photo BY Nand kumar Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath elected leader of the BJP Legislature Party in Lucknow on Saturday.PTI Photo BY Nand kumar

Sending a strong message that he would brook no delay in the clearance of files, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to ensure quick disposal. The newly elected chief minister told officials that he would personally monitor the movement of files directly. The CM has directed officers to dispose of files quickly and said that the movement of files will be monitored directly (by him),” a senior officer said.

The chief minister gave this direction during his visit to the state secretariat annexe on Wednesday. Adityanath also asked all the officials to not chew pan masala and gutkha during the office hours.

Meanwhile, the CM also allocated portfolios to his Council of Ministers, retaining the Home Ministry. Yogi Adityanath’s elevation to the top leadership has been criticised by Opposition parties but the BJP has maintained that he should be given a chance to perform before jumping to any conclusions.

