Ensure no crime goes unpunished: Delhi HC to police

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked Delhi Police to ensure no crime goes unpunished in a case in which some visually-impaired children were allegedly sexually assaulted by a British national at the National Association for the Blind (NAB). The high court also directed the police to investigate the matter thoroughly. “Police shall probe the matter thoroughly and ensure that no crime goes unpunished,” a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said.

The court also asked the SHO of R K Puram police station and the investigating officer to talk to other inmates of the NAB and listed the matter for October 25. During the hearing, the bench was informed by Delhi Police Standing Counsel Rahul Mehra that the probe in the case was almost complete and the agency would be shortly filing charge sheet before the trial court.

Delhi State Legal Service Authority secretary Sanjeev Jain filed a status report saying that interim compensation of Rs 50,000 each has been ordered to be given to the three victims under Victim Compensation Scheme and legal aid was also provided to them.

The court was hearing a plea by a social worker Prashant Kumar, who has highlighted the absence of due care and a framework for appointment of personnel and volunteers at the special home for visually-impaired minor inmates. The petition, filed through advocate Ajay Verma, has urged the court to issue order to formulate regulation for volunteers and donors who visit the special schools.

Acting on it, the bench on September 8 had sought the response of the police with regard to the progress in connection with the arrest of 54-year-old Murray Dennis Ward, who has been remanded to judicial custody in a case of alleged sexual assault on three visually-impaired minor inmates of the special home.

