Ensure Nitish Kumar credibility stays, JD(U) tells allies

The JD(U) on Wednesday appealed to allies Congress and RJD to ensure that the credibility of Nitish Kumar does not get a beating and warned that a UP-like election result could happen in Bihar in the next polls otherwise.

“The alliance in Bihar is not simply an alliance of castes. In 2015 people voted also for the credible and moral leadership of Nitish Kumar. Today questions are being raised on good governance and zero tolerance towards corruption planks of Nitish. If his respectability and credibility gets a dent, then Bihar will have the same fate in elections as happened with the Opposition in Uttar Pradesh,” party general secretary K C Tyagi told The Indian Express.

Averting such a scenario is “not the duty of only JD(U) but even that of the friends in RJD and Congress”, he said, adding that Kumar’s Tuesday speech in Patna in which he had underlined the need for probity in public life was aimed at “not only JD(U) but also leaders of the RJD and Congress”.

Tyagi appealed JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav as well as the Congress and the RJD that “in times of such a crisis (“sankat ke samay mein”), they should find a way out with clarity so that Nitish Kumar’s moral pedestal is saved, the attacks by the Opposition (BJP) on the grand alliance is blunted and the life span of the grand alliance increases.”

