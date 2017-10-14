Ensure firms employ local youth: Ramban residents tell CM Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu-Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo) Jammu-Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo)

Hundreds of people from hilly areas of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday demanded that the state government ensure the companies working on mega projects in Ramban district employ the local youth. They raised their grievances during a meeting with Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in the district. Hundreds of people from hilly areas raised their problems, such as lack of potable water and road connectivity, upgradation of health and educational facilities, and matters related to tourism development, an official said in Jammu.

They demanded that the companies employ the local youth and take initiatives under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Batote residents demanded that a Kendriya Vidyala and a college for women be set up in the town. They said Batote should be connected with Patnitop-Sudhmahadev ropeway to give tourism in the area a boost.

They also complained about inadequate staff at the area hospital. Mufti assured the people their demands wopuld be looked into. Her visit to the area came as part of a “public outreach programme”.

