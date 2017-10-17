Ensure decent living conditions for construction workers at sites: Hardeep Singh Puri to builders

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (File) Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (File)

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday asked real estate developers to ensure “dignified living” for construction workers by providing necessary basic facilities such as toilet to them at construction sites, according to an official release in New Delhi. Expressing serious concern over the pathetic living conditions of a large number of construction workers, he noted that law provides for various facilities for them but it was not generally being complied with by the builders, the release said.

Addressing an event on the occasion of 25 years of Indian Builders Congress in New Delhi, the minister said that it was the builders’ “solemn responsibility” to ensure decent living conditions with facilities for cooking, bathing and toilets for workers at construction sites under Clause 19 H of the General Contract Conditions and Contract Labour (Regulation) Act.

He said this was not being generally complied with, which was “not acceptable”. Puri said the real estate sector had “run into hurdles” due to inadequate self-regulation and lack of regulatory mechanism, adding that the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act passed by Parliament last year will help tide over the problems.

Puri asserted that the real estate sector was “finding the going bumpy but will soon settle at a new normal”, according to the release.

