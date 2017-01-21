Ensure child marriage-free Karnataka in five years: Siddaramaiah to officials

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (File Photo) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (File Photo)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday asked officials to take all adequate steps towards ensuring that the state is free from child marriages within the next five years. Stating that marriages can take place after both the boy and the girl attain the minimum age prescribed by the law, the Chief Minister said. “Child marriages will not only spoil his or her future, but their entire lives”.

Officials of the departments concerned should take steps towards educating people about the issue to parents in backward areas, Siddaramaiah said while speaking at a function organised by the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

He asked the public to inform authorities about child marriages and ensure that action is taken.

Wishing that Karnataka becomes free from child marriages, he said a national analysis 10 years ago had said that the rate of child marriages was about 41.2 per cent, which has now come down to 23.2 per cent.

In five years, it should be completely eradicated, Siddaramaiah said as he stressed the need to maintain equality in gender ratio.

“Female foeticide and child marriages should be completely eradicated,” Siddaramaiah said, adding that women too have equal rights over property.