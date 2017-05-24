Enough material to proceed against Kerala ex-Minister K K Mani: Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau

Kerala ex-minister KK Mani. Kerala ex-minister KK Mani.

A state investigative agency probing into the bar bribery case allegedly involving former Finance Minister K K Mani today told the Kerala High Court that there was enough material against him to continue the probe. An investigation into the matter involving the bar bribery case is progressing, said the state Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), which is probing the case.

The VACB also informed the court that call records were being examined and forensic report on the phone conversation between people involved in the case was awaited. Justice P Ubaid, however, asked the agency to complete the probe into the case in a time-bound manner and directed VACB to examine whether the bribery allegations constitute an offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Mani seeking to quash of the vigilance probe against him in the bar bribery case.

The VACB had started investigating the case two years ago after a bar owner alleged that Mani, the finance minister in the previous Congress-led UDF government, was bribed by the Kerala Bar Owners Association to ensure that 418 bars closed by the government as part of a phased prohibition policy were reopened.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now