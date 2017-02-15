Dental college to run English course for Iranian students

Iranian students studying in Harvansh Singh Dental Sciences and College will undertake a customised English proficiency course from February 20, after having difficulty in understanding subjects like medical terminology and dental terminology. The step has been taken after the director of the institute Ashish Jain raised the matter with the dean international after taking note that the 14 students, currently studying in the first year, are facing difficulty in understanding English. “Yes, the students are going to undertake this course to improve their English skills and vocabulary. The students were having problems in understanding a couple of subjects. We have asked the dean of student welfare (DSW) (international) to look into the matter.”

Earlier, the Afghanistan government had asked its High Commission to take up the issue, as most Afghan students were either getting a re-appear or failing in English courses. Panjab University (PU), which has a substantial number of students from Afghanistan and Iran, has made this course compulsory for every international student coming in from various countries, and the classes will be run two months in advance.

However, the English proficiency course for Iranian students will be customised specifically in accordance with their syllabus. “The classes will be spread over 25 days and will be one hour long, and our efforts will be to chip in longer hours on Sundays, so that they are able to finish with their syllabus in time before their examination in March. The students have difficulty in speaking and understanding English, which will be sorted in these classes,” said Deepti Gupta, dean of international students.

Speaking on the issue, Sadra, a second year Iranian student of BDS college, PU, said, “There are 14 Iranian students that are studying in the first year. Not all of them have problems understanding English, but some of the students do face difficulty.”