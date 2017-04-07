Engineering students design robots to fly organs for transplant

IIT-Bombay’s eYantra symposium will be held on April 7, 8. IIT-Bombay’s eYantra symposium will be held on April 7, 8.

Five students from an engineering college in Kolhapur district have designed a robot that can transport organs for transplant between long distances. The robot, likely to be an alternative to a green corridor, uses a combination of robotics and aeronautics to fly an organ from one place to another.

The team from JJ Magdum College of Engineering is one of the 16 finalists of a robotics competition held by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay. The finalists will showcase their robots during the fourth edition of IIT’s eYantra symposium on April 7 and 8.

According to Kavi Arya, principal investigator of eYantra and a professor of IIT’s computer science department, the robot designed by the Kolhapur students is a cross between a drone and an aeroplane. “It takes off as a drone and needs very little space to do so. As it takes flight, the machine or the robot uses a propellor to make the journey, much like an aeroplane. Upon reaching the destination, it then lands as a drone on a small area,” said Arya, adding that the robot can rapidly transport organs, reducing the delays in surgeries.

While this is the fourth edition of the symposium, this is the first time the institute held a competition to engage participants with the community.

The Ideas Competition had called for applications from all the 240 eYantra labs set up

by the IIT in different colleges across the country. The competition had asked interested participants to find a problem in any local industry or their surrounding and then build a robot to provide solution.

“We received a total of 331 proposals from all the labs of which 48 were selected for a regional competition. Now, the 16 finalists will be showcasing their robots at IIT Bombay,” said Arya.

Other ideas that made it to the finals are a drone that can monitor the crop growth in agricultural farms and an electronic money transfer system that uses fingerprint for transactions.

While all the finalists will be awarded with some prizes, a few will get a six-week paid internship with the IIT. “The students will be allowed to use the robotics lab of the IIT and will be assigned a mentor. They will be trained about copyrights and intellectual property laws. They will also be mentored in entrepreneurship,” said Arya.

