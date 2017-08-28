Engineering student kills self at his residence in Borivali in Mumbai

The exact reason for his suicide is yet to be ascertained. But, we are verifying various angles, the official said. The exact reason for his suicide is yet to be ascertained. But, we are verifying various angles, the official said.

A 20-year-old engineering student allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Borivali, police said. Yash Salaskar, a second year engineering student took the extreme step by hanging himself from a fan on August 26, said Satish Raorane, senior police inspector of Kasturba Marg police station. Yash, son of a school teacher, was alone in the flat when he ended his life, Raorane said.

A suicide note purportedly written by Yash was found from the spot, the officer added. According to police, the suicide note says, “Bury me, don’t cremate me, I don’t blame anybody for my suicide”. The exact reason for his suicide is yet to be ascertained. But, we are verifying various angles, another official said.

Asked whether the student was victim of ‘Blue Whale’ online suicide game which was discussed in the area, the official said, “We don’t have that information.” A case has been registered and a probe is on, he added.

