Engineering student in Tamil Nadu hit by train while taking selfie, dies

The victim was hit by the train and hurled at a distance of around 100 feet, police said.

By: PTI | Coimbatore | Published:January 1, 2017 8:37 pm

A 21-year-old engineering student died when he was hit by a speeding train while trying to take a selfie here in the wee hours today, police said. The incident occurred past midnight when the student was returning after celebrating New Year, they said.

Gunasekharan, a resident of Dindigul district studying at a private college in the city’s outskirt, died on the spot when he was trying to take a selfie with the train in the background using his mobile phone, police said.

The victim was hit by the train and hurled at a distance of around 100 feet, they said.

