Engineering student in Rajasthan stabs college Director, commits suicide

Representational photo Representational photo

A fourth-year engineering student allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the Pichola Lake in Udaipur after stabbing the Director of his college, police said on Wednesday.

Bhavik Jain (22) attacked Rajendra Shekhar Vyas with a knife after which he jumped into the lake on Tuesday, Hiranmagri police station Sub-Inspector Yashwant Solanki said. The stabbing was recorded on CCTV cameras installed on the campus of the private college, he said.

The injured director was admitted to a hospital, Solanki said, adding his condition is stated to be stable. On the basis of a complaint filed by Jain’s family, a case was registered against Vyas for mental harassment and abetment to suicide, the police said.

Earlier, an FIR was filed against Jain under charges of attempt to murder and voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, they said. Hiranmagri police station SHO Sanjeev Swami said no suicide note had been found.

Jain was believed to have been depressed as he had allegedly failed in a few subjects, the officer said. The police were trying to ascertain why he attacked Vyas, he added. Jain’s body was fished out from the lake and handed over to his family today for the last rites.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App