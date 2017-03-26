Engineering student held for duping people in name of government schemes

An engineering student, who allegedly collected lakhs of rupees from people under the guise of getting them the benefits of government schemes, was arrested on Sunday from East Godavari district.

Rajamahendravaram Urban District Superintendent of Police B Rajakumari told reporters that the student identified as Rajagopal from Marumalla village in East Godavari district collected the money from people by telling them that all the government schemes will reach their doorsteps.

According to the estimates given by police, he has allegedly collected Rs 52.14 lakh from people in the name of getting them benefits of the government schemes.

Rajagopal is showcasing schemes like the state government launched Chandranna Scheme, Swachh Bharat, claimed the police.

“He was arrested earlier and was also sent to jail. Now, he has opened office in Rajamahendravaram recently and also has an office at Vijayawada,” said the SP.

“After gathering information from people on Rajagopal’s business, police kept an eye on his activities and arrested him. We have also seized cash and valuables worth Rs 14.73 lakh from his possession,” she added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now