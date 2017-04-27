Engineering student found hanging in New Town flat

A 20-YEAR-old engineering student was found hanging inside his flat in New Town, Kolkata, on Wednesday.

Drubajyoti Deb, a student of University of Engineering and Management in the same area, was found dead at around 8.40 am, police said.

Deb was originally from Durgapur.

“Prima facie, it’s suicide. However, no suicide note has been recovered,” a senior police official told The Indian Express.

Sources said Deb was found hanging inside his flat on the fourth floor of a multi-storied building.

Neighbours called police after no one responded from the flat despite repeated knocks.

“The body has been sent for autopsy. The reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained,” a police official said.

