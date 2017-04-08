Engineering Projects India Ltd. manager demands Rs 1.5 crore bribe, CBI files FIR

The Central Bureau of Investigation. (File photo) The Central Bureau of Investigation. (File photo)

The CBI had registered two separate cases against a manager of Engineering Projects India Ltd for allegedly demanding bribe from two companies to the tune of Rs 1.5 crore for awarding them contracts. It is alleged that the manager Paritosh Kumar Praveen allegedly received part of demanded bribe from Piyush Patel of Patel Constructions based in Ambedkar Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) and Mahesh Aggarwala of Prabhu Aggarwala Constructions based in Guwahati, Assam for awarding them contracts for public works in Tripura and Kolkata, West Bengal.

“In the alleged demand of bribe of Rs 1.5 crore (approx) associated with the cases, about Rs 50 lakh was routed through various companies and individuals related or associated with the accused,” CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said in New Delhi Saturday. In the first instance, Praveen allegedly obtained illegal gratification from Patel for a building project in, New Town, Kolkata Development Authority.

In the second case, it was alleged that the illegal gratification was obtained from another accused, Aggarwala, for public works at the ONGC Tripura Power Company, Udaipur, Tripura. “Searches were conducted over eight states at more than a dozen locations, including Lucknow, Bhagalpur, Purnia, Bastar, Bilaspur, Kolkata, Guwahati, Udaipur (Tripura), Bhubaneshwar, Rourkela and Delhi,” Gaur said. He said significant information and evidence that emerged during these searches are being examined for further investigation.

