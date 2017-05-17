Engineer shot dead in suspected case of honour killing

In a suspected case of honour killing, a 28-year-old civil engineer was shot dead on Wednesday by his in-laws at his residence in the city’s Jagdamba Vihar colony, police said. The victim, Amit Nair, had married Mamta Chaudhary nearly two years ago against the wishes of his in-laws. When his in-laws came to know recently that Mamta was pregnant, their anger burst out and they decided to kill Nair, SHO Karni Vihar Mahaveer Singh told PTI.

On Wednesday, Jeewan Ram Chaudhary, his wife Bagwani Chaudhary and two others barged into Nair’s residence in Jagdamba Vihar and opened fire at him and fled from the spot.

Nair sustained bullet injuries in his chest and neck, Singh said.

Police have booked all the four accused for murder, trespassing and criminal conspiracy. The accused were on the run, police said.

