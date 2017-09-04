Only in Express
  • Engineer dies in accident at Vedanta Sesa unit in Goa

Engineer dies in accident at Vedanta Sesa unit in Goa

"Engineer Umesh Pradhan died in an accident while he was attending maintenance activity at the conveyor carrying the coal at the Met Coke Division on Sunday evening," said the company's Chief Operating Officer Sauvick Mazumdar

By: PTI | Panaji | Published:September 4, 2017 12:04 pm
Goa Engineer Dead, Goa Engineer Accident, Goa Accident, Engineer Accident Goa, Engineer Dead Goa, India News, Indian Express, Indian Express News Google Map
Top News

An engineer with the mining firm Vedanta Sesa Goa Iron Ore died in an accident at its plant at Amona, 30 km from here, it said Monday. “Engineer Umesh Pradhan died in an accident while he was attending maintenance activity at the conveyor carrying the coal at the Met Coke Division on Sunday evening,” said the company’s Chief Operating Officer Sauvick Mazumdar in a press release. An official of the Bicholim police station said they have registered a case of accidental death, but didn’t give more details.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Sep 04: Latest News