Engine of Chennai-bound train derails, no casualties

The engine of the Karaikudi-Chennai Egmore Pallavan Express derailed on Wednesday, Southern Railway officials said.

No injury was reported.

The front wheel of the locomotive of the Karaikudi-Chennai Egmore Pallavan Express derailed while entering Tiruchy junction at around 6.30 am.

Top officials of Tiruchy railway division rushed to the spot and the locomotive was put back on the rails, they said, adding that the train resumed its journey at around 10 AM.

Following the accident, rail traffic from Madurai to Karaikudi was affected for a brief while.

