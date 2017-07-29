Engagement is key, need to have dialogue to address misconceptions: Abdul Basit on Kashmir issue

Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit. (Source: Express photo by Renuka Puri) Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit. (Source: Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Raking up the Kashmir issue on Saturday, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit said that whatever India and Pakistan decide, if it doesn’t find resonance with the people of the state it’s useless. In a statement to news agency ANI, Basit said: “We need to see how we can work out a solution which is in sync with aspirations of people of Jammu & Kashmir.” He further added: “What we need is to have a dialogue process in place to address perceptions and misconceptions. Engagement is the key. Dialogues are a necessity.”

His comments come a day after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti talked about Jammu and Kashmir in a seminar in New Delhi where she discussed issues like Article 35-A, which gives special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, among others. At the event, Mehbooba had warned that anyone messing up with the special status granted to the state will have to face serious ramifications. She had also emphasised that the ‘idea of azaadi has to be replaced with a better idea.’ “Are we ready to do that? Or are we depending more on administrative measures or security measures to tackle the situation,” she had asked. “We have seen it for the last 70 years that we have not been able to address the real problem… In a state where people are asking for azaadi, if you want to take away what they have (the special status), this system will not work,” the Chief Minister said.

